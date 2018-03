PHOENIX - Weeks after being kidnapped, "Hank" the cowboy is home safe.

"I couldn't be happier," his owner, Dawn Cohen, told ABC15.

The 6-foot, 100-plus pound wooden figure was stolen early last month from her front porch near 7th Street and Northern Avenue. She purchased the cowboy nine years ago while attending an art show.

Since then, he's, "been a part of my life and a part of my family," Cohen said.

After the theft, Cohen searched Facebook, Nextdoor, and Craigslist for any sign of her partner. Little did she know, he wasn't far away.

A man was trying to sell Hank to a passerby a few minutes up the road.

"I knew the two did not belong together at all," said Marilyn Mance, who paid $40 for the cowboy and said she knew it was stolen because of its intricacy.

"Whoever owned this, it must've meant a lot to them, and I just wanted to get it back to them," Mance said.

Thanks to social media, neighbors helped connect Mance and Cohen. Over the weekend Hank returned home safe.

"I was just amazed at the kindness," Cohen said, adding Hank will be living inside for the foreseeable future.