Seven people displaced after north Phoenix apartment fire Saturday afternoon

No injuries were reported after the fire near I-17 and Union Hills
I-17 and Union Hills apt. fire
PHOENIX — Seven people are out of their homes Saturday after an apartment fire in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive just after noon.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire ongoing in a second-floor apartment in a three-story building.

The fire extended into two neighboring apartments, causing minimal damage.

All residents made it out of the building safely.

No one was hurt, according to Phoenix fire.

Four adults and three children are displaced after the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

