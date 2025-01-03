Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash near Cave Creek and Greenway roads

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for information after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead Thursday night near Cave Creek and Greenway roads.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. and involved a pedestrian, police say.

Detectives believe a northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway and continued driving. Officials did not provide a description of the vehicle that was involved.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a man, died from his injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Police say rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.