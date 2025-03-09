Police asking for information after 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Wednesday night near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road.

Police say around 6 p.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting incident and found Sean Ochoa, 15, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Several people were believed to be present at the time of the shooting and left before any officers arrived.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTEGO).