Plane goes down near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A plane went down near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near Central Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just off of airport property.

Phoenix fire officials say their crews arrived and found a biplane that had crashed into a carport of a commercial building.

The pilot got out of the plane on his own and refused transport to the hospital.

No one was hurt on the ground.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash, but Phoenix police are investigating.