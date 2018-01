PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a business owner shot a robbery suspect and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The incident happened at a business near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Another suspect also involved in the robbery was not injured and was detained at the scene.

The name of the business and identity of the suspects has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.