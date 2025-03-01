Man found dead after mobile home fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a deadly mobile home fire in north Phoenix Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Phoenix Fire officials say they received multiple calls regarding a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews saw heavy flames from inside the structure.

One person, only identified at this time as a man, was found dead inside the mobile home.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fatal mobile home fire near 35th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd. There are no firefighter injuries and investigators are en route to determine a cause. pic.twitter.com/Oj2SrgkkXa — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 1, 2025

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.