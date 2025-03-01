Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Man found dead after mobile home fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road

The cause of the fire is currently unknown
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2025-02-28 at 9.29.59 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a deadly mobile home fire in north Phoenix Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Phoenix Fire officials say they received multiple calls regarding a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews saw heavy flames from inside the structure.

One person, only identified at this time as a man, was found dead inside the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen