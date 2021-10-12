Phoenix fire demonstrates safety protocols at the 13th Floor Haunted House

PHOENIX — Every year, the Phoenix Fire Department says it inspects and approves haunted houses in the Phoenix area to ensure residents will have a safe and fun Halloween.

On Tuesday, the department gave ABC15 a tour of The 13th Floor, the only haunted house approved by the Phoenix fire code within city limits.

Deputy Fire Marshal for the Phoenix Fire Department Cindy Staub says she wants to stress the dangers of going into an unapproved attraction, like a haunted house set up in a neighborhood for example.

“There’s a lot that goes into a haunted house. We want to make sure that it’s totally safe,” said Staub. “You got a full-fledged fire alarm system. It’s signed off by planning and development, has plumbing and electrical, and everyone signs off on it.”

If something were to go wrong and customers would need to evacuate, the lights in The 13th Floor will go on and fire alarms will go off.

“There will be actors that will usher you out of the building and get you out safe,” Staub said. “It is really rare, but if it detects smoke or fire. If all of a sudden someone pulls a pull station because they notice an emergency going on, that’s another thing that can happen.”

