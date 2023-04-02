Person 'down' after Phoenix police-involved shooting near 14th Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A person is "down" after a police-involved shooting near 14th Street and Bell Road Saturday night.

The exact condition of the person is unknown. Police say the individual is receiving medical treatment.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 14th Street and Bell Road. PIO will be responding. There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is down. Media staging information to follow. pic.twitter.com/x1MkHDPgPY — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 2, 2023

This incident is currently under investigation. No further information is currently available.

