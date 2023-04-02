Watch Now
Person 'down' after Phoenix police-involved shooting near 14th Street and Bell Road

A person is "down" after a police-involved shooting near 14th Street and Bell Road Saturday night.
Posted at 9:11 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 01:20:06-04

PHOENIX — A person is "down" after a police-involved shooting near 14th Street and Bell Road Saturday night.

The exact condition of the person is unknown. Police say the individual is receiving medical treatment.

No officers were injured in this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation. No further information is currently available.

