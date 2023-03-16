Phoenix police officer shootings currently on pace with record 2018 year

PHOENIX — In 2023, Valley police officers are shooting someone, on average, once every four days.

This year, the frequency of Valley police shootings is at its highest since 2018, and Phoenix is on the same pace as that record year.

In 2018, Phoenix PD made national headlines as the department led the country in officer shootings, with 44 -- more than Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and New York Police Department (NYPD).

Between January 1 and March 15, 2023, Phoenix officers have shot - or shot at - nine people, according to police and ABC15 data.

They also had nine in that same timeframe of 2018.

In every other year though, there have been six or fewer during the 74 days.

Of the nine Phoenix police shootings this year, six of the people shot have died.

According to the city's online portal, six of the people shot had firearms, two had 'bladed' weapons, and one person was unarmed.

As families grieve, officers are placed on administrative leave, detectives process the evidence, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office backlog grows.

Right now, the office has 38 officer-involved shooting investigations waiting on their review and charging decision.

Another 28 shootings have happened, but detectives from the various Valley police departments are actively working to compile a report and have not submitted the case yet to prosecutors.

Of the past 277 officer-involved shootings reviewed, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed charges against two officers.