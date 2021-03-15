Menu

PD: Two officers injured, three arrested after foot pursuit near 35th and Dunlap avenues

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 14, 2021
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested after a foot pursuit near 35th and Dunlap avenues Sunday.

Officials say when they attempted to stop a subject at around 3:50 p.m. he fled from officers on foot.

When officers attempted to catch up to the man who they discovered had a felony warrant, two of his family members interfered with the arrest.

Authorities say they arrested two men and one woman and booked on several charges including felony warrants, drug possession and resisting arrest.

Two officers say they sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

