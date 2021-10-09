Watch
PD: Man dies after being shot by girlfriend following fight in north Phoenix

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 2:44 PM, Oct 09, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a man has died after being shot by his girlfriend following a fight in north Phoenix Friday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 32nd Street and Greenway Road for a shooting.

Officers at the scene learned a 28-year-old woman had reportedly shot her boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Alex Aguilar, after a fight.

Aguilar was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman was interviewed by authorities.

The incident will be submitted to Maricopa County Attorney's Office for potential charges.

