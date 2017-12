PHOENIX - The owner of a Valley pet rescue is accused of animal abuse after a sick and emaciated dog was taken to the Arizona Humane Society by a concerned citizen.

Rebekah Fox-Laverty, owner of Mavyn Dog Rescue, was recently detained near 9th Avenue and Hatcher Road on charges of animal cruelty for failing to provide medical care.

The arrest comes after a video surfaced on Facebook Dec. 7 of a sick dog who had allegedly been removed from the rescue.

According to the video's post, two dogs were removed from Mavyn rescue.

One of the dogs was taken to the emergency veterinarian where she was euthanized. However, a second dog, a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever, was taken to the Arizona Humane Society for treatment.

The Facebook post said there were multiple rabbits also removed due to safety concerns.