One person injured, one in custody after police shooting near 35th Avenue and Bell Road

35th Ave Bell Road OIS
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 01, 2023
PHOENIX — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

One of the alleged suspects was taken to a hospital to receive treatment, according to police.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to Phoenix police.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

