One person injured, one in custody after police shooting near 35th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the neighborhood of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. One suspect involved is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and a second suspect is currently in police custody. No officers have been injured. pic.twitter.com/6zR9hXCbqP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 1, 2023

One of the alleged suspects was taken to a hospital to receive treatment, according to police.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to Phoenix police.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.