One dead, one hurt after shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — Police say one person is dead and another is hurt after an overnight shooting at a home in Phoenix.

Officers were called to a home in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 11:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. At the home, first responders found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second man did not survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said whether any suspects are in custody or what led to the shooting.

