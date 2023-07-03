Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

New drain system for I-17 underpasses completed ahead of 2023 monsoon storms

ADOT says the aging 1964 pump stations were replaced
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drainage systems at Interstate 17 underpasses in north Phoenix are operational and ready for this summer’s monsoon storms.
I-17 greenway flooding
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 14:49:00-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation says drainage systems at Interstate 17 underpasses in north Phoenix are operational and ready for this summer’s monsoon storms.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of underpass flooding.

The $38-million project, which started in 2020, installed new pipelines for a gravity-controlled system with large stormwater retention basins.

gravity drain system

The system replaces pump stations, which were installed in 1964, that have frequently been overrun by flood waters during storms.

The upgraded systems are between Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road.

I-17 greenway flooding project

ADOT says the upgrade will reduce the likelihood of flooding on the roadway, but says “a large amount of rain in a short period of time can tax any drainage system.” Drivers should be aware of the potential for flooding and drive with caution.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!