New drain system for I-17 underpasses completed ahead of 2023 monsoon storms

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation says drainage systems at Interstate 17 underpasses in north Phoenix are operational and ready for this summer’s monsoon storms.

The $38-million project, which started in 2020, installed new pipelines for a gravity-controlled system with large stormwater retention basins.

The system replaces pump stations, which were installed in 1964, that have frequently been overrun by flood waters during storms.

The upgraded systems are between Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road.

ADOT says the upgrade will reduce the likelihood of flooding on the roadway, but says “a large amount of rain in a short period of time can tax any drainage system.” Drivers should be aware of the potential for flooding and drive with caution.