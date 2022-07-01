ADOT works to alleviate monsoon storm flooding on I-17 near Greenway Rd

PHOENIX — A common trouble spot for flooding during monsoon storms is on Interstate 17 along the underpass near Greenway Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells ABC15 progress is being made on the project to help alleviate the issue, but it won't be finished this year, as originally projected.

The emotions these days, for some driving along Greenway Road near I-17, might come as no surprise.

"It's hard to get by. It is hard to get to and from work,” said one driver.

Frustration comes now to rid the roadway from floods later.

"I think I have been in this area six years now and it’s pretty much every time," said another driver.

ADOT's been working on the I-17 Regional Drainage System Project after consistent flooding in the area.

"It's bad because it is inconvenient with making detours,” added a driver.

The system of new pipelines already hooked up at Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue is gravity controlled.

"They are going to carry the storm water away from the area without the need for the pump stations. So, the old pump stations along I-17 are basically being retired,” said ADOT Spokesperson Doug Nintzel.

Some blame the old pumps and clogged drains for last year's flooding.

"We clear drainage crates in the area. We are ready for the summer. It is just a matter of whether it rains a lot in a short period of time,” added Nintzel.

Even so, ADOT says nothing can fully stand up to Mother Nature.

Nintzel admits the drainage project was slated to be fully up and running this year, but the new goal is now Monsoon 2023.

"It's a really challenging project. It takes a lot in terms of the underground boring that has to take place. They are tunneling underneath I-17,” added Nintzel.

As work ramps up on the drainage project, some might wonder what about the status of the other 58 pumps scattered throughout the valley. ADOT's spokesperson says it all depends on Mother Nature.

"There is always the chance you are going to have standing water. That is where we tell drivers you have to be ready for that. Do not take a chance. If there is standing water, that starts to build at that underpass, don't drive in there,” added Nintzel.

