Man shot and killed overnight near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:26:28-04

PHOENIX — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they received calls about someone being shot near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot and killed.

Police believe the man was shot by an unidentified adult male who was last seen running from the area with other males.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police have also not given out any more information on the possible suspects.

The case remains under investigation.

