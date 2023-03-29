Man seriously hurt after hit and run near 51st Ave and Thunderbird

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.

It happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by fire crews.

Police say a vehicle, which has not yet been located, struck the man and left the scene.

Officials have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Thunderbird Road remains closed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

