Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Man seriously hurt after hit and run near 51st Ave and Thunderbird

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 01:11:16-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.

It happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by fire crews.

Police say a vehicle, which has not yet been located, struck the man and left the scene.

Officials have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Thunderbird Road remains closed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!