PHOENIX — One man is in critical condition following a shooting near I-17 and Glendale Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene told ABC15 the man was allegedly shot four times outside a home in the area.

Authorities believe the man did not live at the residence where the shooting happened.

Police say an unknown suspect reportedly left the scene.

No other details were provided at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

