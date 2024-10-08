Man dies after being stabbed near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — Homicide investigators are looking into a stabbing that left a man dead in the north Phoenix area overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of an injured person.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with at least one stab wound where he later died.

ABC15 crews saw a large number of police vehicles surrounding the gas pumps at a QuikTrip station during the investigation.

KNXV

What led to the stabbing and whether any suspects were in custody was not immediately known.