Local horse rescue ranch feeling impacts of inflation

PHOENIX — Secretariat and Spectacular Bid are both horseracing royalty and household names for even casual fans of the Sport of Kings. Their bloodlines have transformed modern racing from coast to coast.

Here in Arizona, two of their great, great grandsons can still be found tails up and hooves flying at a small ranch in far north Phoenix.

After the Homestretch-Arizona is a horse rescue that specializes in retired thoroughbreds. Launched 12 years ago, the ranch is now home to 21 retired runners, but it's taken in more than 100 horses since it opened. Many have been retrained and adopted out and are now excelling in second careers in the show ring or on the trails.

"We have horses from Canada, horses from Florida, horses from California, Kentucky," said founder Dannielle Marturana.

But keeping up with the medical and basic living needs of these former professional athletes through their aches and age takes time and a lot of money.

"Hay used to be $18 a bale. It went up to $27.50."

Marturana says they use 42 bales a week.

Add in significant increases for many of the other everyday costs associated with caring for the horses and this small charity that's run strictly by volunteers is putting out the call for help.

"I have faith in the goodness of people when they see and they hear, and they experience what we do here, that it will touch them in a way that they will give. I have to believe that it's gonna happen," says volunteer Lorene Jarvis.

A message on their website reads in part: "We must raise $8,000 to hold us over until grant money becomes available sometime in September. Please consider a tax-deductible donation today! Large or small, we appreciate your generosity. We thank you and the horses thank you!"