Large fire engulfs home north of Phoenix early Thursday morning

Officials believe the fire started in the rear patio area
A large fire engulfed a home in the northern part of the Valley early Thursday morning.
PHOENIX — A large home north of Phoenix was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the scene near New River and Honda Bow roads, north of Desert Hills Drive, just before 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw the house completely engulfed in flames, and Daisy Mountain Fire Department firefighters got to work to put out the blaze.

The extent of destruction wasn't immediately clear, but the home appears to be completely destroyed, according to ABC15 crews at the scene.

Daisy Mountain Honda Bow fire

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely, and multiple dogs were also removed. Officials say the homeowners are unsure of the location of some of their dogs, but they are believed to have escaped and run off.

The investigation is underway, but MCSO says the fire may have started in the back of the home, on the rear patio, possibly by oxygen tanks. It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

