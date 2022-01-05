Phoenix police investigating shooting near Interstate 17; man found with gunshot wound

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Interstate 17 late the Dunlap Avenue exit late Tuesday, prompting the closure of the northbound lanes for a few hours.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, said dispatchers received a report of a shooting on the freeway and found the injured man when they arrived. That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Police also said the man was not cooperating with officers. Details surrounding the apparent shooting were still under investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was assisting Phoenix police with the investigation and deferred to them for information.

The northbound lanes were closed around 9 p.m. and reopened about two and a half hours later, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.