Human skeletal remains found near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found in north Phoenix.

Police say the remains were found by someone in the area of 7th Street and Deer Valley Road on Tuesday.

Officials were able to determine the remains were human, but a medical examiner will work to further identify the remains and determine a cause of death, if possible.

Someone recovered a human skull in the same area on October 24, Phoenix police say.

It has not been officially confirmed if the two findings are related or whether they belong to the same individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.