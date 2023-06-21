Florida couple desperate for answers after dogs were stolen

PHOENIX — A Florida couple who was vacationing in Arizona was left heartbroken and pleading for answers after their beloved pets were reportedly stolen from their short-term rental.

It happened near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Travis Hutchinson and Shirly Viera have placed posters around the neighborhood hoping someone will call them with a tip that will help bring their dogs home.

"The house was broken into, and they stole our dogs,” Hutchinson told ABC15.

Hutchinson and his fiancé say they'd do anything to get their dogs back.

"This is Athena, she's six months old. This is Dexter, he is my service dog for my disability. I've had him for five years. This is Da Vinci. He's a year and two months old," said Hutchinson while pointing at a poster they made.

The newly engaged couple says they take their dogs everywhere and this trip was no exception.

Though their celebratory trip quickly turned into a nightmare, after they left the short-term rental where they were staying to pick up a rental car.

The couple showed ABC15 where they believe someone entered the property.

"It's broken in. There's a footprint on the door, and the doors are busted in. And they had a sledgehammer and everything," said Hutchinson.

The couple says money, cards, and clothes were also missing.

"It really is emotionally damaging and physically hurtful because he's like my son. I've had him since he was a little puppy," Hutchinson said in tears.

While bills for accommodations are beginning to stack up, the couple says they don't want to leave the state without their pets.

The couple has created an online fundraiser to help, hoping someone speaks up soon.

"I'm willing to give them a reward as well if they bring our dogs back," said Viera.

Viera tells ABC15 they are willing to give a $3,000 cash reward for their safe return.

"My animals are not replaceable," said Hutchinson.