Fire crews battle brush fire near Loop 101 and SR 51

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that sparked near Loop 101 and State Route 51 Friday.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 04, 2021
PHOENIX — Fire crews are battling a brush fire that sparked near Loop 101 and State Route 51 Friday.

Phoenix Fire officials say the fire was updated to a second-alarm brush fire as firefighters work to control the blaze.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the transition ramp to Loop 101 Pima eastbound is closed due to the brush fire.

While officials have said the wildfire season typically doesn't begin until late June, some warned in March that due to a drier-than-typical winter, Arizona could be in for a busy wildfire season.

