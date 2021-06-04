Fire crews battle brush fire near Loop 101 and SR 51

PHOENIX — Fire crews are battling a brush fire that sparked near Loop 101 and State Route 51 Friday.

Phoenix Fire officials say the fire was updated to a second-alarm brush fire as firefighters work to control the blaze.

ABC15

Watch video from Air15:

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the transition ramp to Loop 101 Pima eastbound is closed due to the brush fire.

SR 51 NB: Transition ramp to L-101 Pima EB closing due to a brush fire. #phxtraffic



Check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/jFo6n2LJvr pic.twitter.com/v6bHslo9H2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 4, 2021

While officials have said the wildfire season typically doesn't begin until late June, some warned in March that due to a drier-than-typical winter, Arizona could be in for a busy wildfire season.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this story.