Family speaks after driver suspected of killing Valley woman is behind bars

PHOENIX — "Right now, we're just happy that justice is going in the right direction," says Francisco Murrieta, Crystal's husband.

A step toward closure. It's been four days since Francisco Murrieta lost his wife and their three boys lost their mother. The person behind the crash, 18-year-old Jaxson Collins, is now back behind bars.

"I don’t want to worry, focus, give him any attention. He doesn’t deserve anything. He took somebody beautiful from us," says Murrieta.

Detectives say Collins admitted to having two beers before getting behind the wheel and crashing into the family's car near 40th street and Greenway just shortly into the new year. The crash killing 27-year-old Crystal Garcia.

Her husband Francisco and their three sons were also in the car, one of them still recovering.

"Danny is healing very well; he's doing very good. Dominic, he's just so strong. I'm so proud of him. I think he's being stronger than I am," says Murrieta.

According to police documents, Collins' blood-alcohol level was .17. A data recorder also indicated that Collins was speeding, traveling 89 MPH five seconds before impact and 81 MPH one second before.

"I looked left, I looked right, I looked both ways... and I didn't see it. If I would've seen headlights, I would've just waited until those headlights passed but, I didn't see anything. It just shows the speed, the factor, he was going double the limit almost," says Murrieta.

The posted speed limit is 45 MPH in that area. Francisco is left with regret, wishing he would have taken another route home. He's getting through each day with support from the community.

"They're just going above and beyond and I'm blessed," says Murrieta.

Also, with the support from family, who are helping take care of the boys.

"I think the boys see a lot of Crystal through us. So, I think that's why they've been comfortable staying here," says Cynthia Ortiz, Crystal's sister.

To help support the family.