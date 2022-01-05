Police say impaired teen was driving nearly 90 MPH before crash that killed Phoenix mother

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was reportedly driving nearly 90 miles per hour just seconds before a crash that left a Phoenix mother dead on New Year’s Day.

According to police documents, Jaxon Collins was impaired when he was speeding in the area of 38th Street and Greenway Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

MCSO Jaxon Collins

His vehicle collided with a family car, killing a woman identified as 27-year-old Crystal Garcia. The others in the car, a man and three children, suffered minor injuries, aside from one of the children, who also suffered a broken pelvis.

Police say Collins had a blood-alcohol level of .176 after the crash. Collins told officials he had two beers before driving.

Collins had reportedly been traveling 89 miles per hour five seconds before the crash and 81 miles per hour one second before. The crash impact speed was 63 miles per hour.

The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour, according to documents.

Collins was initially arrested and released pending the outcome of the investigation but has since been booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

Garcia's husband told ABC15 earlier this week they were spending New Year's Eve with his wife's family. After midnight, they decided to head home which was just a few minutes away.

He said Garcia died trying to protect their children during the crash.