DUI suspected in crash that killed woman, hurt 3 kids near 38th Street and Greenway Road

Serious injuries were reported in a crash near 38th Street and Greenway Road overnight.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 15:27:57-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 27-year-old woman is dead after a serious crash overnight.

Officers responded to the crash scene near 38th Street and Greenway Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. A man driving a black Ford SUV reportedly collided with a red Nissan sedan carrying a man, a woman, and three children.

A woman who was a passenger in the sedan, identified as Crystal Garcia, was seriously hurt and died at the hospital. The three children, all boys, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash resulted in a secondary collision involving the SUV and a Honda sedan driven by another man, but no injuries in that collision were reported.

Police say the driver of the SUV was processed for DUI and released while the investigation continues.

The driver has not been identified.

