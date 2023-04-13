E-bike catches north Phoenix home on fire, displaces family

PHOENIX — An electric bike reportedly caused a house fire early Thursday morning, displacing a family.

According to Phoenix fire, the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. at a home near 27th and Northern avenues.

The family called 9-1-1, saying that an electric bike had burst into flames inside the home, catching the house on fire.

Everyone was able to escape the home safely.

Firefighters say the family will be displaced and a crisis team will assist them.

Exactly what caused the e-bike to catch fire is unknown at this time.