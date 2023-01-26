Fire officials sound alarm on dangers of lithium batteries after overnight fires

GLENDALE, AZ — After two fires at one Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households.

Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike batteries in their garage.

One of the batteries reportedly exploded and caught fire, forcing emergency crews to come to the home. Hours later, while investigators were on the scene after removing the two other bikes, a second battery caught fire. Fortunately, the investigator was able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Seven people in the home were displaced due to the fire, and no one was injured.

Lithium (ion) batteries are commonly used in items like smartphones, laptops, e-scooters, e-bikes, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, power tools, tablets, cameras, and even cars.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), "In February 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Status Report on High Energy Density Batteries Project reported over 25,000 overheating or fire incidents involving more than 400 types of lithium battery-powered consumer products that occurred over a five-year period."

Here are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association to help keep you and your family safe, and reduce fire danger while using lithium batteries:

