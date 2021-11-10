Double shooting brings awareness to domestic violence in the Valley

PHOENIX — More attention is drawn to domestic violence and what needs to happen to save lives, following a horrific double shooting.

Julie Peterson, the co-director of the Sojourner Center, a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, says this crime is one we never want to see.

“We've definitely seen an increase with domestic violence homicides here in our community,” she added.

Police say Steven Love-Mason showed up at Trystan Benallie's apartment, near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley Monday morning.

Love-Mason allegedly asked a neighbor to knock on the door, forced his way in, then shot and killed Benallie and another man, identified as 23-year-old Martin Louis.

“Domestic violence is a private issue of shame attached to it,” said Peterson.

ABC15 spoke to one neighbor who lives near where Benallie lived.

They tell us Love-Mason knocked on their door asking for a phone, a ride, and telling that neighbor if he didn’t get out he was going to kill two people.

“Every situation is individualized, that survivor is the expert on her relationship," Peterson said.

Court records show Benallie had an order of protection against Love-Mason that was served on October 12, 2021.

“The truth is, orders of protection are really pieces of paper that can’t stop incidents like last night,” added Peterson.

Which is where resources come into play.

“Whether it's an address confidentiality program to protect their address, it's the understanding of tenant-landlord laws and if they need to break a lease or change the locks to their apartment.”

The Sojourner Center also has a 24-hour crisis line victims can call.

Benallie’s sister, Sierre Gamble created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, writing in part:

“She is a mother of five beautiful precious children. She loved music, she had goals we had plans. This pain will never fade away till we get the correct justice for our sister!”

Peterson also emphasized that Benallie wasn’t just a mother, she was a domestic violence survivor.

“Domestic violence has an impact not just when you're in a relationship, but when your relationship and like, in this situation and aftermath, that will last for years,” Peterson told ABC15.

Here is a list of resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence:

ADVOCACY CENTERS

STATE & NATIONAL SERVICES

LEGAL SERVICES

Family Lawyers Assistance Project (FLAP): 602-506-7948

Maricopa County Bar Lawyer Referral Services: 602-257-4434

Community Legal Services : 602-258-3434

: 602-258-3434 Friendly House Immigration Attorney: 602-416-7230

Maricopa County Superior Court Self Service Center: 602-506-7353

Never Again Foundation: 602-761-2535

OTHER SERVICES & OUTREACH