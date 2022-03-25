Crews fight large fire at Phoenix restaurant near I-17 and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Phoenix restaurant early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the fire in the area of I-17 and Bell Road around 2:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows the fire at the JC Sushi and Chinese restaurant. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear and it's unknown whether the fire has spread to any other businesses or buildings.

Firefighters began fighting the fire both inside and outside of the structure, but due to the size of the blaze, crews pulled out of the interior.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.