Community rallying behind Cave Creek family whose home was destroyed in fire

CAVE CREEK, AZ - Three people are displaced after a Cave Creek home went up in flames early Wednesday morning and now the community is rallying behind the victims who lost everything they own.

Firefighters were called to a home near Saguaro and Ocotillo roads around 1 a.m. after receiving reports about a fire.

According to a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy, the fire was quickly under control but burned for several hours.

The family told authorities that they were working on their patio earlier in the day and they believe that's where the fire started, an MCSO spokesperson said.

The family woke up to the smell of smoke and were able to get out of the house unharmed, however, they watched as the flames engulfed their 5,000-square-foot home.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only tragic incident to happen to the family in recent months.

The previous homeowner, Dr. Brent Baker, was a prominent veterinarian in the area. After nearly 50 years of treating pets in the area, Baker passed away two months ago. His three children lived in the home that is now destroyed.

The community is coming together to raise donations for the victims.

Brian Kunkel, owner of Carefree Floors, says one of the residents of the home is his office manager.

"This family is out of everything," Kunkel said. "They woke up this morning and had nothing."

Kunkel took to Facebook to ask people to bring items to his store for the victims. He says he's most impressed by the generosity of strangers — people who have no connection to the family.

If you'd like to donate clothing, shoes or other household necessities you may drop them off at the following location:

Carefree Floors - 6718 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85441

Cash donations are also being accepted. You may drop them off here: