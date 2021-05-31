Community members honor the fallen outside Arizona cemetery

PHOENIX — Community members rallied outside of the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Monday to say "thank you" to the heroes who lost their lives fighting for our country.

Five hundred American flags lined the streets outside of the cemetery near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads.

The group RidersUSA held the event. Each flag had the name of a fallen veteran. The group also greeted family members as they visited their loved ones at the cemetery.

Connie Galeener came to honor two of her family members, her father and father-in-law. She says both served in World War II and her father-in-law also served in Korea.

"You can see things in movies, you can learn about history, but the reality of it all, I don't think quite strikes us with such intensity as it has during the time our loved ones have served," she said. "So the least we can do is have a reminder of what they've given up."

If you would like to sponsor a flag for next year, click here.