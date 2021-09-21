City looking into complaints of homes vibrating in northwest neighborhood in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officials with the City of Phoenix say they are looking into reports of homes shaking in the northwest part of the Valley.

City looking into complaints of homes vibrating in Phoenix neighborhood

Video courtesy: Ann-Julee Scrugg

Neighbors in the Adobe Highlands area have been recording videos of their homes vibrating for minutes at a time — some consistently.

“I felt it the first time this weekend,” said Jen Brown, who has lived in the area for 20 years, “I think it was Friday, I felt it during the day, there’s some glass jars on my counter, I noticed they were moving and I could hear the hum throughout all the day.”

Others who live near Brown have felt the shaking for years, but now feeling stronger vibrations, for longer periods of time.

Officials with the City of Phoenix confirm they have received complaints of the vibrations, and are looking into what may be the cause.

Across from the neighborhood is the old Skunk Creek landfill where gas still comes out of the wells, “Our Public Works civil engineer and a contractor that monitors the landfill gas collection and control at Skunk Creek both report that no unusual activity has been recorded or observed,” a statement read in a social media post.

Public works is responsible for the maintenance of all city-owned landfills, the post went on to say, “The department abides by strict State and Federal regulations involving the monitoring of closed landfills."

Officials say they conduct additional investigations into the Skunk Creek Landfill, but as of now, nothing unusual has been reported.

“It’s a mystery, and it’s all we’re talking about, and I just don’t want to come up with my own conclusion, I’d like to know officially what’s going on,” said Stacey Salisbury.

Salisbury who said she’s noticed the vibrations as well said there’s been a large number of complaints on neighborhood apps like Nextdoor.

“It’s just strange, now that I know it’s going on, it’s a little eerie,” she said.