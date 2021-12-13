Children of Valley woman killed in road rage shooting pleading shooter to turn themselves in

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and killed while driving in a road rage dispute in north Phoenix last week.

The shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Thursday afternoon.

Days later, the gunman is still on the loose and the victim’s family is looking for answers.

Officials identified the victim as 38-year-old Stella Montes.

Stella’s family tells us they’re devastated, as they try to figure out who’s responsible for her death, and the exact motive behind it.

“You really broke our family,” said one of Montes’ daughters in tears.

Montes’ three children, two daughters and one son, are heartbroken, saying the shooter took everything from them.

“He took my mom. He took my best friend,” she added.

“It’s the person who gave birth to me, who gave me life, who raised me,” said Montes’ youngest daughter.

The family agreed to speak with us but did not want to show their faces on camera, saying they wanted the focus to be on their mom...who is now gone.

“It’s the person who taught me everything I know today and without that, I’m missing a piece of me. I’m missing my mom,” said Montes’ daughter.

Montes’ youngest daughter tells ABC15 when the shooting happened, her sister who is eight-months pregnant, was in the back seat of the car.

She also says her mom's fiancé was in the passenger seat.

During the interview, Montes’ daughters broke down. Her son, trying to stay strong for the family.

Montes’ kids are still struggling with knowing they’ll never see their mom again.

“I’m going to have to accept that, every day, for the rest of my life,” said one of the daughters in tears.

Phoenix police say after Montes was shot, the car she was driving collided with a wall.

Officers say there is still no word on who the gunman is, or what kind of car they were driving.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Because our family really needs the help," said one of the daughters.

Montes’ kids describe her as a strong single mother. Their pillar, and now their forever guardian angel.

“She said she was going to be there forever, and for forever to be so short…it’s hard,” added her youngest daughter.

As for the person who took away their hero:

“Just turn yourself in. It’s not fair for us. My mom didn’t deserve that,” said her oldest daughter, with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Montes leaves behind three children, two grandkids on the way, and a loving fiancé.

Montes' children said they recently relocated to Peoria and will spend their first Christmas, in a new home, without their mom.

The family tells us they'll be holding a car wash on December 18 and 19 at The Purple Turtle on 51st Avenue and Indian School, starting at 9:30 a.m.

They will also be asking for donations on 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, and 47th Avenue and Indian School Road, on Tuesday, December 14.