PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to a home near 16th Street and Bell Road where they found a child who had been removed from the pool by family members.

Officials say the family started CPR on the boy before firefighters arrived.

It is unknown how long the boy was underwater.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.