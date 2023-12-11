2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from north Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say they were called to a home in the area of Sonoran Desert Drive and Paloma Parkway at about 4:45 p.m.

There, they found that a 2-year-old boy was pulled out of a pool and was breathing on his own.

Family told firefighters that the boy was underwater for an unknown amount of time and CPR was initiated before firefighters arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.