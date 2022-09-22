Mobile home parks join together, take concerns to Phoenix City Council

PHOENIX — Homeowners of three mobile home parks took their concerns straight to Phoenix City Council Wednesday.

“This is not just a notice to get out,” said Weldon Court resident Priscilla Salazar. “We are going to be homeless.”

Residents at Periwinkle, Las Casita and Weldon Court mobile home parks all say they are being pushed out due to redevelopment.

“What am I going to do? I have no idea, likely become homeless,” said Periwinkle resident Alondra Ruiz.

Her park is the future home of more student housing through Grand Canyon University.

“We need compensation possibly of some kind,” said Ruiz.

She said the just over $1,800 that the State Department of Housing’s relocation fund will provide is not enough.

The department said that money is the amount homeowners can receive if they can’t move their home, technically abandoning it.

Those who own a multi-unit home would receive a little more than $3,100.

“That’s a slap in the face,” said Salazar.

“They don't care about the children, about the people that live there, the schools they go to, or where we are going to take our children,” said Las Casitas resident Maria Barsa.

Tara Brunetti, assistant deputy director for Manufactured Housing with the State Department of Housing told ABC15 that people who can move their homes can get more assistance. She said the department doesn't decide the dollar amount. The specific amounts were written into a state statute in 2017.

“That is a legislature related topic for discussion,” said Brunetti. “But I can say our reimbursement, we see those invoices come in at the department and we pay the installers directly as the relocations occur and typically those invoices are much higher than what we are permitted to pay out.”

Brunetti said they are seeing an increase in mobile home parks being redeveloped. She encouraged homeowners to be proactive and reach out to see what kind of assistance they can receive.

The department did tell ABC15 if the property owners are giving residents 180 days’ notice, it is legal.

But residents and homeowners are now calling on the Phoenix City Council to step in.

“Don’t take the hands-off approach,” said Salvador Reza. “Look into the zoning.”

Even though the council didn't discuss the group's concerns, residents said some city council members did speak one-on-one with the homeowners.

ABC15 is working to reach out to all the council members.