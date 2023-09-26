Missing teenage girl believed to be in danger, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Dayanira Marquez reportedly failed to arrive at school on Sept. 22, with police saying “there is a specific concern for her safety.”

Information about where she was last seen was not immediately available, but Phoenix police say she is believed to be in danger and is not supposed to be with her mother or stepfather.

Marquez was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Phoenix PD

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.