Medical report released in death of Camelback hiker

PHOENIX — The full report from the medical examiner on the death of Angela Tramonte confirms that her death was accidental and “a result of environmental heat exposure.”

The report, released Thursday, also includes that the 31-year-old woman showed no significant injuries or serious underlying health conditions.

RELATED: FD: Boston woman found dead after hiking Camelback Mountain and suffering heat-related illness

Tramonte, who was visiting Phoenix for the first time from Massachusetts, went hiking with a man on Echo Canyon Trail on July 30.

Her companion, later identified as a Phoenix police officer, said Tramonte became overheated halfway up the trail and she decided to turn around and return to their car. However, when the man returned to the vehicle, he could not find her.

Fire officials reported that Tramonte was found dead outside a home near the mountain. Fire fighters believe she was trying to alert someone in the area before she collapsed.