Mass casualty drill ahead of Super Bowl and other large community events

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Inside Scottsdale Stadium Tuesday, first responders from across the Valley and medical staff from HonorHealth are preparing for disaster.

“Seconds count so that golden hour is critical and essential for the success and patient outcomes,” said John Bartz with HonorHealth Emergency Management.

In light of major upcoming events like the Super Bowl in Glendale and WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the nation, it’s mass casualty drills like these that can save lives.

“Knowing that we’re practicing because there’s potential for it really stings, you know you think about your family members,” said Frances Vanaller, HonorHealth Victim Advocate.

In this scenario, hundreds were injured. First responders helped to sort through and organize the victims represented by actors and dummies. Utilizing for the first time a new system to help frantic families reunite with loved ones.

“The interesting part of today is rolling out the system that we’re using where we can match up our patients who have been victims with their families' members who are looking for them,” said Vanaller.

Emergency crews work to digitally input information about the victims they’re treating, snapping a photo, imputing their height, weight, name if possible, and other characteristics.

Families in search of them do the same through a website that would be provided. The system automatically matches the profiles in hopes of reuniting them sooner.

“Putting our own information in and our emergency contact, thinking that it could be my kids or my husband out there, it is really gut-wrenching,” said Vanaller.

But at the end of the day, anticipating the unthinkable can be the key to delivering hope when it’s needed most.