Maricopa County program fixes broken A/C units for qualifying families

PHOENIX — With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Friday, your air-conditioning unit is more than likely working overtime. If it breaks, it can put a big financial strain on your budget, but there is a program in Maricopa County that's helping qualifying families during a critical time.

Peoria resident Rebecca Myers has benefited from that program. She showed ABC15 her A/C unit, which is now back in working order. The temperature inside her home is now a cool 72 degrees, a stark difference from just a few weeks ago.

"It was at least 90 inside," she said. "It was pretty miserable."

That's because her unit was blowing hot air — a scorcher as the temperature outside reached the triple digits. Myers says she called a repairman and was quoted $10,000 to replace the entire unit.

But through her job, she found out about the Maricopa County HVAC repair and replacement fund, giving assistance to those who qualify to fix their A/C units.

"The request and the need for this service continues to be significant," said Director of Maricopa County's Human Services Department Jacqueline Edwards. Edwards says through the program, they helped 500 families last year. She says they're expecting to help at least another 500 this year, now that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors allocated an additional $10 million in American Rescue Act Funds, bringing the total funding to $18 million.

"With the funds we do have available, although limited, we will continue working with families to be able to meet those needs," Edwards said.

Habitat for Humanity has an emergency home repair program for households in the West Valley. There's also a federal program for qualifying families through the Arizona Department of Housing.

Myers says she has the county to thank for keeping her family safe and healthy this summer.

"It was a huge relief," she said. "When I'm not home, the kids are home now for summer, and having them in the hot house is pretty miserable and that's all I could think about when I'm at work... they're hot. When you have to open the door in the summer to cool off, it's pretty bad."