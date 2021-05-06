Maricopa County animal shelter hosting 'Empty the Shelters' event with crowded kennels

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is participating in a national "Empty the Shelters" event as they experience crowded kennels.

From May 5 to May 9, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for pets at shelters and rescues in 36 states across the country.

PHOTOS: 20 pets up for adoption now in the Valley

Adoptions sponsored through the event include licensing fees, spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, and vaccinations.

MCACC says they have more than 300 dogs and cats at their locations, making for a "very full" shelter.

Puppies and kittens younger than five months, Shelter Super Heroes, and Fast Pass reservations are not included in the promotion, MCACC says.

To see all animals up for adoption now at MCACC, click here.

To see all participating locations with sponsored adoptions through "Empty the Shelters," click here. A handful of Arizona shelters are taking part in the promotion.

