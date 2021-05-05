Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Moscow - A4526738 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY/GERM SHEPHERD -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 239. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bane - A4206061 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 118. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Hairy Connick - A4577301 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/ALASKAN HUSKY - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Jenkins - A4570767 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 153. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC