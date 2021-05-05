Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (5/5/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arnold - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657067
Bolt - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A660335
Daphne - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A660885
Gideon - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656206
Honeybee - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A654655
Mr. Ph D - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A662137
Penny - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A584119
Theo - https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A467760
Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Moscow - A4526738 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY/GERM SHEPHERD -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 239. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bane - A4206061 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 118. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Hairy Connick - A4577301 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/ALASKAN HUSKY - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Jenkins - A4570767 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 153. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
