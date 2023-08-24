Arrest made months after Phoenix shooting left man, infant injured

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made months after a shooting left a man and infant hurt in West Phoenix.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on May 5 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road during an altercation between multiple people.

Multiple shots were fired and a 6-month-old baby, who was with a nearby family, was struck by gunfire. The child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video in the player above highlights ABC15's coverage of the initial incident.

A man who was also shot during the altercation reportedly suffered 17 gunshot wounds, police say, but was also expected to survive.

Following a months-long investigation, police served a search warrant Wednesday and took an 18-year-old man into custody.

The suspect told police he was involved in the shooting with another man but did not believe gunfire from his weapon injured the baby.

According to police documents, the suspect was aware the shooting left a baby hurt, but he did not call police because he "did not know what to say."

He also reportedly refused to write an apology to the young victim's mother.

Police say the suspect was booked into jail on charges including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.