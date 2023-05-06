Infant, man injured in shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road Friday night

PHOENIX — An infant and an adult man were hospitalized after being injured in a West Phoenix shooting late Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when police responded to multiple locations in the area, according to Phoenix police

Police believe the man was in an altercation with two other men when he was then shot.

An infant who was with family nearby was struck by gunfire.

Both the infant and the man were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified those involved in the incident.

An investigation into the incident and into potential suspects is ongoing.