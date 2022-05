PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver Saturday night near 37th Avenue and Glendale Road.

Officials say they found a man in the roadway with several injuries. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was present when police arrived.

Police say there will be traffic restrictions on Glendale Road from 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue for several hours.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation.